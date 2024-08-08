Cwm LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,922 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $26.34. 610,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,659. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $27.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

