Cwm LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,597 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,083 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,278,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,408,000 after purchasing an additional 582,373 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 461.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,838,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,770,000 after buying an additional 7,265,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,585,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,561,000 after buying an additional 522,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $49.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,675. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

