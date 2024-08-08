Cwm LLC Has $18.61 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,396 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $18,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,566,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,756,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $240.04. 3,998,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,736,059. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $232.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $4,303,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,512,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,786,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,842 shares of company stock valued at $65,131,833 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

