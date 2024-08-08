Cwm LLC Has $16.40 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,994 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $16,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 513,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after acquiring an additional 95,468 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 151,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 522,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after buying an additional 61,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,293,000 after buying an additional 2,211,266 shares during the period.

Shares of CGDV stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,818. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $35.28.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

