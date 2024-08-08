Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,843 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $12,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,387,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,115,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $94,819,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,392,000 after acquiring an additional 509,007 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.33. The company had a trading volume of 57,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,508. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $136.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

