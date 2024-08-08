Cwm LLC Decreases Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $1,527,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after buying an additional 361,273 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $953,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 731,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 169.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.30.

In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,707,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.84. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

