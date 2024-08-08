Cwm LLC Cuts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 82.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $152.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,109. The company has a market capitalization of $87.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $153.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,801. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

