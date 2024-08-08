Cwm LLC Cuts Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,324 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FJUN. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,438,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 135.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,250 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $4,533,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 158,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 23,662 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 83,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

FJUN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 62,606 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.79 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

