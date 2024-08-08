Cwm LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671,379 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

IXC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 470,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,897. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.54. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

