Cwm LLC Buys 623 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.08% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 8,939.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,656 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,351,000. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,409,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,603,000. Finally, Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,271,000.

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $39.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,572,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,929,139. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

