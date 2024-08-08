Cwm LLC Buys 42,883 Shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 370,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,883 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HEQT. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $11,328,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 209.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 541,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,350,000 after buying an additional 366,768 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,678,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,014,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.07. 2,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,502. The company has a market cap of $159.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $28.22.

About Simplify Hedged Equity ETF

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

