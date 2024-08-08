Cwm LLC Buys 42,883 Shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 370,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,883 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HEQT. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $11,328,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 209.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 541,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,350,000 after buying an additional 366,768 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,678,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,014,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000.
Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.07. 2,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,502. The company has a market cap of $159.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $28.22.
About Simplify Hedged Equity ETF
The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Simplify Hedged Equity ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Energy Provider’s Stock Skyrockets on Huge Q2 Earnings Beat
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Robinhood Stock Shows Why Shareholders Could Expect Higher Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.