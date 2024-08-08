Cwm LLC Buys 24,367 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cwm LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 108.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,367 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 96,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,301. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $49.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

