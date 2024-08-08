Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,218 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 1.80% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJQ. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 570.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:BSJQ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,229. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $23.42.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
