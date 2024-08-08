Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,218 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 1.80% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJQ. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 570.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BSJQ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,229. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1294 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.