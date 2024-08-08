Cwm LLC Acquires 653 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

IWN traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,616. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.75 and a 200-day moving average of $154.18. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $174.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

