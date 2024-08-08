Cwm LLC Acquires 235 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $6.05 on Wednesday, reaching $514.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,175. The company has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $609.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.