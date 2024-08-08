CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) CEO Acquires 30,000 Shares

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Hykes purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
CVRX opened at $8.50 on Thursday. CVRx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The company has a market cap of $183.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93.
CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 72.51% and a negative net margin of 122.52%. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVRX. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in CVRx by 70.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 253,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 105,198 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in CVRx in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in CVRx by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.
