CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) CEO Acquires 30,000 Shares

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Hykes purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CVRx Price Performance

CVRX opened at $8.50 on Thursday. CVRx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The company has a market cap of $183.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 72.51% and a negative net margin of 122.52%. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CVRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on CVRx from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CVRx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of CVRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Institutional Trading of CVRx

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVRX. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in CVRx by 70.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 253,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 105,198 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in CVRx in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in CVRx by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

