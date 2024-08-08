CVA Family Office LLC Sells 2,280 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 298,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $896,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 325,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,614,000 after acquiring an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,947,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.36. 2,767,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,743. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.