CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 37 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $92,146.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,223.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $92,146.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,223.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,005 shares of company stock worth $6,894,422. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $449.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,429. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $468.78. The firm has a market cap of $159.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.