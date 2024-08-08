CVA Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOLV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SOLV. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Solventum from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of SOLV traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,274. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.16. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solventum Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.