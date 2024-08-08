CVA Family Office LLC Invests $78,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,854,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,898,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,256,000.

GE Vernova Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:GEV traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,312,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,861. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.60. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $185.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on GEV. Melius began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.04.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

