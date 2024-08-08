CVA Family Office LLC Buys 83 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 5.4% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 43,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 40.2% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $163.29. 5,179,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,188,667. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

Read Our Latest Report on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.