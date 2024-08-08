CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 14.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,912 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $349,448,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Hershey by 6.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,327,000 after acquiring an additional 90,329 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,715,000 after acquiring an additional 112,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,006,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Hershey Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $199.82. 1,520,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,004. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.83. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $230.69. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $867,450. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

