CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 209 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVEM. Lam Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 36,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 102,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.01. The stock had a trading volume of 598,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,101. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $63.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.05.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

