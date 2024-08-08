Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 3,600 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 199.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3,263.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Evergy by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 400,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,235. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.76. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVRG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

