Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $255,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 972 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $277.23. 390,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,618. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $313.84.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

