Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock traded up $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $149.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,172. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.94 and a 1 year high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

