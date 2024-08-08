Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 2,500 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,004,151,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 392.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,484,000 after buying an additional 24,027,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249,527 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at about $173,678,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 6,797.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,635,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,567,000 after buying an additional 4,568,457 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 481,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,670. The company has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

