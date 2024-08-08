CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut CSX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.80.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,882,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,809,192. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average is $35.02.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

