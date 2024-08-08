CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Price Target Raised to $64.00

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CSGS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

NASDAQ CSGS traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 97,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $56.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 508,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,070,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,408,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134,531 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

