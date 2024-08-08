CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.050-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. CSG Systems International also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.05-4.35 EPS.

CSGS stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.07. 270,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $56.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on CSG Systems International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.20.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

