Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.11. 192,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,698. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

