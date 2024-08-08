Cronos Price Tops $0.0774 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.06 billion and approximately $7.03 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00035872 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012692 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

