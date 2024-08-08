Critical Review: SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) and Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB)

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) and Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SB Financial Group and Surrey Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Surrey Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Profitability

SB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Surrey Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. SB Financial Group pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Surrey Bancorp pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SB Financial Group has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. SB Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares SB Financial Group and Surrey Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB Financial Group 15.27% 9.95% 0.89% Surrey Bancorp 37.97% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

SB Financial Group has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surrey Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of SB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of SB Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SB Financial Group and Surrey Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB Financial Group $75.87 million 1.47 $12.10 million $1.75 9.42 Surrey Bancorp $16.20 million 4.23 $5.10 million $1.52 10.99

SB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Surrey Bancorp. SB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surrey Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SB Financial Group beats Surrey Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides automatic teller machine, personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, internet banking, private client group, and other personalized banking products and services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, it sells insurance products to retail and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Defiance, Ohio.

About Surrey Bancorp

Surrey BanCorp engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiaries, Surrey Bank & Trust . It offers checking accounts, savings, deposit services, mortgages, real estate loans, commercial credit products, business checking, and electronic banking. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

