CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Lowered to $94.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $112.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 98.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.99. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

