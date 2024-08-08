CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Cut to $59.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRSP. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.31.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $62.99. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.70.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 60.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the period. PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,758,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,575,000 after purchasing an additional 51,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

