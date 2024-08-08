Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.69.
Separately, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CR
Crew Energy Stock Up 3.7 %
Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$84.44 million for the quarter. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 30.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.3776042 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Crew Energy
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Crew Energy
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Robinhood Stock Shows Why Shareholders Could Expect Higher Prices
- Stock Average Calculator
- Big 3 Music Giant Warner: Streaming Boom Sends Shares Higher
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Alphabet Stock: Why Now’s The Time To Be Greedy
Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.