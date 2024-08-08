Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.69.

Separately, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Thursday.

Crew Energy Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of CR stock traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$3.96. The company had a trading volume of 18,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,819. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.61 and a 12 month high of C$6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.35. The company has a market cap of C$622.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$84.44 million for the quarter. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 30.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.3776042 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

