Craig Hallum Lowers Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target to $7.00

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 257.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AKYA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research lowered Akoya Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akoya Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.06.

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 72.68%. The company had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 245,728 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 73,737 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 674,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 149,164 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

