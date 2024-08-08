CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) PT Raised to $33.00

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

PMTS stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. CPI Card Group has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $278.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CPI Card Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 120,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $2,197,334.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,193,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,916,200.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMTS. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CPI Card Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group in the second quarter worth $257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CPI Card Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in CPI Card Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

