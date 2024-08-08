Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.45

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (CVE:COV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.50, with a volume of 4940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.

Covalon Technologies Stock Up 8.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$61.68 million, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.52.

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.41 million during the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Covalon Technologies Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical products in infection management, advanced wound care, and surgical procedure areas in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform technologies comprise collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; and antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity.

