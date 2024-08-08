CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stake Boosted by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 98.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel in the first quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CorVel in the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CorVel by 997.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CorVel by 9.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL traded up $8.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $297.11. The company had a trading volume of 12,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,603. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 1.08. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $321.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.01 and its 200 day moving average is $253.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $211.72 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $276,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,119.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $276,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,305 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 266,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,843,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,152 shares of company stock valued at $16,557,725 in the last three months. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

CorVel Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

