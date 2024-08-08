Corning (NYSE:GLW) Trading 1% Higher

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.31 and last traded at $38.22. 562,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,222,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Fox Advisors raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

Corning Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 157.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,878 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Corning by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corning by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $296,054,000 after buying an additional 146,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,721,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,179,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $218,609,000 after buying an additional 105,994 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

