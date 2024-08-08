Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $82.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRBP. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.67.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.0 %

CRBP traded up $5.30 on Wednesday, hitting $53.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,277. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $572.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.29. Equities analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 9,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $466,533.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,931.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 9,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $466,533.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,799 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 363,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $13,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $10,181,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $7,554,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Read More

