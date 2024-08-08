Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.67.

CRBP traded up $5.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.42. 70,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,254. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.59. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $61.90.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.29. Analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,242.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,470,833.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $82,470.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,242.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $2,530,799. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $716,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $862,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

