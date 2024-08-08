Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,254,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $951,446,000 after buying an additional 65,472 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 946,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,779,000 after buying an additional 371,641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 844,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,143,000 after buying an additional 96,925 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 672,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,727,000 after buying an additional 43,132 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded up $13.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.81. 929,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,293. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.58 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.