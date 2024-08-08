Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 79.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,332 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $89,286,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after buying an additional 1,465,139 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 14,668.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,139,000 after acquiring an additional 628,084 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tyson Foods Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.88. 2,198,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,760. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $63.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average is $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -110.11%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TSN
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tyson Foods
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.