Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 79.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,332 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $89,286,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after buying an additional 1,465,139 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 14,668.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,139,000 after acquiring an additional 628,084 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.88. 2,198,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,760. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $63.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average is $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -110.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

