Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes $448,000 Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:AIZ traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $170.27. 316,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,208. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.15 and a 1 year high of $189.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.59.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Assurant

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other Assurant news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,923.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.