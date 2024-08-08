Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 24,128 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 98.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 24,128 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,553. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $195.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.23.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,507 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.