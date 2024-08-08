Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 226,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 112,169 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 560,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 97,952 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 99.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 55,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 10.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,021,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100,797 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCEL. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $67,568.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $67,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487 shares in the company, valued at $22,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $772,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,269 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VCEL traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 259,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,091. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,531.00 and a beta of 1.70. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.04.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.59 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

