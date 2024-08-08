Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.89. 402,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,245. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 58.73%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,777,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

