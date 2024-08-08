Contrasting HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) & Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF)

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) and Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HOYA and Essentra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HOYA 0 0 0 0 N/A Essentra 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

HOYA has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essentra has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HOYA and Essentra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOYA $5.49 billion 8.19 $1.26 billion $3.57 35.91 Essentra $393.33 million 1.65 $6.72 million N/A N/A

HOYA has higher revenue and earnings than Essentra.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of HOYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HOYA and Essentra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOYA 23.32% 21.21% 16.82% Essentra N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HOYA beats Essentra on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics. It also operates Eyecity, a specialty retailer of contact lenses. In addition, the company provides information technology products, such as mask blanks and photomasks for manufacturing semiconductor chips; glass disks for hard disk drives; and imaging products that include optical glasses/optical lenses, colored glass filters, and laser equipment/UV light resources. Further, it engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of photomasks for manufacturing flat panel displays. Additionally, the company offers ReadSpeaker, a speech synthesis software; and cloud services comprising Kinnosuke, a time and attendance management service, as well as Yonosuke, an electronic payslip service. HOYA Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Essentra

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings. It also provides gasketing, toggle clamps, and enclosure accessories; handles, knobs, and positioning components; masking tapes, hooks, and bags; hose clamps, O-rings and O-ring kits, and hose protection products; LED mounting, light pipes and lens; LED spacers; locks, latches, catches, and hinges; pipe and flange protection essentra products; tube inserts, connectors, and ferrules; and vibration mounts, dampers, and slide bearings, as well as handwheels. The company offers its products for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products. The company was formerly known as Filtrona plc and changed its name to Essentra plc in June 2013. Essentra plc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

